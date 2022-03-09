iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $48,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,939,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.41. 150,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

