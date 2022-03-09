iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

