iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

