iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 559.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $11.37 on Wednesday, reaching $429.43. 811,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

