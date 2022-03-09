iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.