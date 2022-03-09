iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSG stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

