iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.62 and last traded at C$20.56. Approximately 202,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 329,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.23.

