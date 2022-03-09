iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

