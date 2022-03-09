iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 596.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

