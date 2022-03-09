Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $590,810.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

