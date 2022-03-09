ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $392.40

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 406.40 ($5.32). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 406.20 ($5.32), with a volume of 8,869,106 shares traded.

ITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -71.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.40.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

