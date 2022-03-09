ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. ITV has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

