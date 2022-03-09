Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.91. The company had a trading volume of 659,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,383. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

