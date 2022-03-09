Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.