James Williams Purchases 6,000 Shares of Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

LON:PAC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 305 ($4.00). 152,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 376 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £368.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.