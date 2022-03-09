Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells $43,030.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40.

BATS JAMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,689 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Jamf by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.