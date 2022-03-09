Jan Harris Purchases 1,503 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider Jan Harris purchased 1,503 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.60 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,427.30 ($10,530.87).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

