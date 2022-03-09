Jan Harris Purchases 1,503 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider Jan Harris purchased 1,503 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.60 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,427.30 ($10,530.87).
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (Get Rating)
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
