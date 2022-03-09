Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.16% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

