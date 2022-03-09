Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,285 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

