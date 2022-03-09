Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.37% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FIHD opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.99. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52 week low of $194.17 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

