Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.85% of NightDragon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,406,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $142,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 14.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 187,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,930,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

