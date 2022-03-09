Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.35% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 627.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $118.65.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

