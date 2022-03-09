Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,417 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.14% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of QWLD stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87.

