Jane Street Group LLC Sells 361,048 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,048 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

