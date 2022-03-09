Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter. Janel had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

