JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Down 0.7%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 19,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 37,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JanOne by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JanOne in the second quarter valued at $388,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

