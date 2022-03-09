Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Buys $15,968,848.94 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE JHG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 1,545,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,700. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
