Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Buys $15,968,848.94 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 1,545,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,700. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

