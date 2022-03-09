Jared Isaacman Buys 120,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FOUR traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

