Jared Isaacman Buys 120,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE FOUR traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
