Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BlackRock, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $9.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BLK opened at $662.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $873.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

