Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

