Jefferies Financial Group Increases Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $23.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

