Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) to Underperform

Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NCLTF stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $209.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27.
Nitori Company Profile (Get Rating)
