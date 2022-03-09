Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Shares of PPG opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

