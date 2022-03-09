Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,800 Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

PRU traded up GBX 76.50 ($1.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,104 ($14.47). 2,510,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,186. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.10.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

