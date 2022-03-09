Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.29. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $230.83 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.