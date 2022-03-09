Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -5.71. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

