Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

