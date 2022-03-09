Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tyra Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

