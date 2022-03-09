JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,588,250.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 1,003,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

