Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.92

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $40.20. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 17,268 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

