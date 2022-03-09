JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 800,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

