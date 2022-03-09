JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.44. 90,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,208. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

