JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. 166,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

