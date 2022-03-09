JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.