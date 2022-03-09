JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 117,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,099. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

