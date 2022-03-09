JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

