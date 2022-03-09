JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,423 shares of company stock worth $11,317,900. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. 169,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

