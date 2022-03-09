JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

ITW stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. 35,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

