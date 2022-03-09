JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

