JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,245,477 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31.

